In another way to revitalize downtown San Francisco as a 24/7 neighborhood, the city is launching "Bricks at Embarcadero Plaza," an event series packed with activities for the public to enjoy at no cost.

The series officially begins on Aug. 7 and will run til the end of October as a pilot program. Attendees can expect DJs, live music, arts activities and displays, and lunchtime professional networking and panel discussions to grow your circle for Friday happy hours.

Saturdays will also be the event's family days, where the Children's Creativity Museum will host drop-in free play and workshops. Other weekly activities include trivia nights with rating themes and guest hosts, and tango dance lessons.

"Downtown is the beating heart of our City and oftentimes the first stop for tourists from around the world and visitors here for work…Bricks at Embarcadero Plaza is the perfect complement to a suite of events and activations happening throughout Downtown," Mayor London Breed said of the new event series.

The event is supported by San Francisco's Office of Economic Workforce Development and Recreation and Parks departments.

"Our goal is to make Downtown not just a place where people have to be, but a place people want to be," Sarah Dennis-Phillips, the OEWD executive director said. "Bricks is another exciting addition to the menu that allows the public to engage with one of the City’s most spectacular and iconic locations in a fresh way and paves the path for this space to be a more everyday part of the Downtown experience."

Event officials said they expect Bricks to bring a much-wanted boost to local businesses and could serve as an economic boost to the city.

More information is available here.