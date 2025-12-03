San Francisco woman arrested on pimping charges after missing teen rescued
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco woman is behind bars on suspicion of sex trafficking a minor from the East Coast, authorities said.
Teen rescued after tip
What we know:
On Monday, South San Francisco police officers received a tip from another law enforcement agency that a 17-year-old girl, reported missing and at risk, was likely being trafficked within their jurisdiction.
Undercover operation leads to arrest
Dig deeper:
Detectives went undercover and responded to an online posting that depicted the victim and advertised commercial sex services, police said. They were directed to a hotel on the 1300 block of Veterans Boulevard, where they located and recovered the teen.
Investigators learned that 23-year-old Liliana Mejia, who was also at the hotel, had been trafficking the girl.
Mejia was arrested on charges of human trafficking of a minor, as well as other related pimping and pandering charges.
The teen was taken into protective custody and connected with resources and services.
The Source: Information for this story was sourced from the South San Francisco Police Department.