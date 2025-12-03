Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco woman arrested on pimping charges after missing teen rescued

Published  December 3, 2025 2:32pm PST
San Francisco


    • Police rescued a missing 17-year-old girl from the East Coast after an undercover operation at a South San Francisco hotel.
    • Detectives linked 23-year-old Liliana Mejia to the trafficking and arrested her on human trafficking, pimping, and pandering charges.
    • The teen was taken into protective custody and connected with support services.

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco woman is behind bars on suspicion of sex trafficking a minor from the East Coast, authorities said.

Teen rescued after tip 



On Monday, South San Francisco police officers received a tip from another law enforcement agency that a 17-year-old girl, reported missing and at risk, was likely being trafficked within their jurisdiction.

Undercover operation leads to arrest



Detectives went undercover and responded to an online posting that depicted the victim and advertised commercial sex services, police said. They were directed to a hotel on the 1300 block of Veterans Boulevard, where they located and recovered the teen.

Investigators learned that 23-year-old Liliana Mejia, who was also at the hotel, had been trafficking the girl.

Mejia was arrested on charges of human trafficking of a minor, as well as other related pimping and pandering charges.

The teen was taken into protective custody and connected with resources and services.

The Source: Information for this story was sourced from the South San Francisco Police Department.

