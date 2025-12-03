article

The Brief Police rescued a missing 17-year-old girl from the East Coast after an undercover operation at a South San Francisco hotel. Detectives linked 23-year-old Liliana Mejia to the trafficking and arrested her on human trafficking, pimping, and pandering charges. The teen was taken into protective custody and connected with support services.



A San Francisco woman is behind bars on suspicion of sex trafficking a minor from the East Coast, authorities said.

Teen rescued after tip

What we know:

On Monday, South San Francisco police officers received a tip from another law enforcement agency that a 17-year-old girl, reported missing and at risk, was likely being trafficked within their jurisdiction.

Undercover operation leads to arrest

Dig deeper:

Detectives went undercover and responded to an online posting that depicted the victim and advertised commercial sex services, police said. They were directed to a hotel on the 1300 block of Veterans Boulevard, where they located and recovered the teen.

Investigators learned that 23-year-old Liliana Mejia, who was also at the hotel, had been trafficking the girl.

Mejia was arrested on charges of human trafficking of a minor, as well as other related pimping and pandering charges.

The teen was taken into protective custody and connected with resources and services.