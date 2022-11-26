Man arrested for allegedly killing 1 in SF's Tenderloin

article

Police in San Francisco arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin.

Joe Walls, 28, of San Francisco was arrested Saturday for murder committed that morning near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the killing or the relationship between Walls and the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD.