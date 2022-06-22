San Francisco Mayor London Breed tests positive for COVID
SAN FRANCISCO - Mayor London Breed has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday.
She is vaccinated and boosted, her office said, and will follow all isolation and quarantine protocols as recommended by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.
Breed is feeling well, and she will be conducting meetings from home, her office said.
However, she will be attending no upcoming public events during this period of isolation.