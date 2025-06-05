San Francisco Mayor Lurie open to eliminating free parking in Golden Gate Park

Mayor Daniel Lurie said on Thursday he is open to eliminating free parking on roads in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park in order to bring more revenue to the city to balance the budget.

Ending free parking?

What we know:

Every year, people come to Golden Gate Park to enjoy the beautiful grounds to exercise or to visit one of the museums and recreational facilities.

San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department says the problem is, with 20 million visits per year, their budget has not kept up with growth.

"Our deficit for the next two years is $16.5 million," SF Rec and Parks spokesperson Tamara Barak Aparton said. She said the department is grateful Mayor Lurie is supporting a plan to end free street parking and begin charging vehicles.

The proposal calls for creating 3,100 parking spots along the roads in Golden Gate Park.

Vehicles would be charged $3 an hour to park, which would generate an estimated $4.9 million per year.

Budget woes

"We have to find revenue sources," Mayor Lurie said, adding the parking fees are up for discussion as the city faces a two-year deficit of more than $800 million.

Larry Mazzola, a member of the San Francisco Rec and Parks Commission, was the only ‘no’ vote when it came up before the commission at their February meeting.

"The only people who won’t be charged are the coyotes if we start charging to park there," Mazzola said. "That’s one of the jewels in San Francisco that is still free. I understand they need money, but I don’t think they should do it on San Franciscan’s backs."

Barak Aparton says the department is looking at developing other revenue streams such as charging a fee for tennis courts or finding a golf course contractor.

"Without new revenue we’re looking at cuts to core services, things like pool hours, summer camps, maintenance of parks and playgrounds. This proposal helps us avoid those painful choices."

Residents react

What they're saying:

Some residents say they support keeping the services and charging for parking. Others say the city should find funds elsewhere.

"Every day three dollars. One time not expensive, but every day that’s big money for me." Mei Lai, of San Francisco said, adding she is retired and on a fixed income, and enjoys coming to the park daily to walk and stay healthy.

"It feels a little nickel and diming to me to do this. They charge us taxes in many other ways. I don’t think they should do this," Julie Feldstein, a San Francisco resident, who says she comes to walk her dog, but would not come to the park if they began charging.

What's next:

The issue will be up for the mayor, Board of Supervisors and the public to weigh in on, as the budget details are debated in the coming months.