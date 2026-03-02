San Francisco Mayor Lurie's office cutting 500 City Hall jobs due to budget shortfall

article

The Brief An email from the mayor's budget director shows Mayor Lurie's office is calling for massive job cuts. Some of the 500 job cuts could be in the form of layoffs. This is due to federal reductions to health care funding from the Trump administration.



San Francisco City Hall is cutting back on spending as the city faces an $877 million budget shortfall. As a result, Mayor Daniel Lurie's office is looking to cut at least 500 jobs.

What we know:

The mayor's budget director, Sophia Kittler, emailed staff on Monday, indicating the cuts are driven in large part by federal reductions to health care funding.

Some of the job cuts will be in the form of layoffs, Kittler told The San Francisco Standard.

The city's health department alone is expected to cut roughly $20 million in staff costs, equal to about 100 staff members.

Last month, the mayor announced legislation for a new sobering center moved forward. The so-called RESET center (Rapid Enforcement, Support, Evaluation and Triage) will be overseen by the Department of Public Health and the SF Sheriff's Office. The center is scheduled to open this spring.

Kittler said departments must also trim contracts and reduce overtime with plans due by March 12.

We reached out to the mayor's office for comment and were referred to the budget director's email.

This is a developing news story.