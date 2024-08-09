San Francisco mayoral debate canceled after candidates drop out

The next San Francisco mayoral debate has been canceled following the dropout of some candidates.

The Commonwealth Club World Affairs was supposed to host the debate on Wednesday but Mayor London Breed dropped out, saying that the two groups organizing the event endorsed one of her rivals.

"Our campaign is not participating in the Commonwealth Club debate because each of the hosting organizations (ConnectedSF and Voice of S.F.) have already committed to Mark Farrell," a spokesman for Breed said.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin also withdrew from the debate.

KTVU reached out for comment from Peskin. Mission Local reported the supervisor had scheduling conflicts.

Like Breed, Peskin skipped a previous debate, saying that group funding the hosting organization, Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, has endorsed some of his opponents.

Fellow candidate Daniel Lurie didn't mince words when criticizing Breed for dropping out.

"She can't defend her record," Lurie said Thursday in a statement. "San Franciscans need answers, accountability and leadership…She can't be bothered to show up."

Breed fired back, accusing the Lurie campaign of spreading lies.

Lurie himself had dropped out of a debate.

According to the San Francisco Examiner, he declined to participate in a mayoral debate in May by political organizations TogetherSF Action and GrowSF, unless a "neutral journalist" hosted it.

The next debate for leading candidates, hosted by the Chronicle and KQED, is scheduled for Sept. 19.