San Francisco Medical Examiner seeks public's help to identify deceased man

article

The Brief The San Francisco Office of the Medical Examiner (OCME) requests the public's help to identify a man who died on May 12 in Golden Gate Park. Anyone with information should contact the OCME Investigative Division.



The San Francisco Office of the Medical Examiner (OCME) needs public assistance to identify a man who died on May 12 at Golden Gate Park.

According to their press release, the deceased man is approximately 30 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos, including a cross on his right cheekbone.

He is white, possibly Hispanic, weighing 157 pounds and standing 5 feet and 9 inches, according to the release.

The man was found unresponsive in a public bathroom in Golden Gate Park, where he was declared dead.

The San Francisco Police Department released a sketch of the man on Monday.

The OCME asks anyone with further information to contact their Investigative Division at (415)-641-2220 or email OCME@sfgov.org