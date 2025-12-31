Power restored after over 3,000 in SF left in the dark, PG&E reports

The power outage began at 2 p.m., affecting 3,646 customers as of 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Power was restored less than two hours later. Wednesday's outage comes after a myriad of utility issues in San Francisco – including the massive blackout days before Christmas that left over 125,000 PG&E customers in the dark.



Over 3,600 San Franciscans were left without power on the afternoon of New Year's Eve as PG&E fixed an unplanned outage.

The power outage began at 2 p.m., affecting 3,646 customers as of 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The utility originally estimated the outage would be fixed by 7:15 p.m. before revising that timeframe to 4 p.m. Power was restored to the area by about 3:58 p.m., less than two hours after the outage was initially reported, PG&E announced.

"We apologize for the recent, repeated service interruptions to our customers in the SF-Richmond district area, and appreciate their patience as we work quickly and safely to restore power," PG&E's Communication Director John Kaufman said.

Recent PG&E outages

The backstory:

Wednesday's outage comes after a myriad of utility issues in San Francisco – including the massive blackout days before Christmas that left over 125,000 PG&E customers in the dark.

This is developing. Check back for updates.