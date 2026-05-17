San Francisco Playhouse Takes on Dracula With a Feminist Twist

The Brief San Francisco Playhouse is currently running "Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really," a production that flips the classic Bram Stoker tale on its head by centering female power and examining the story through a contemporary lens. The show runs through June 27 at the playhouse's Union Square location on Post Street, with eight performances a week.



A reimagined version of one of literature's most iconic villains is now on stage in San Francisco — and this time, the women are in charge.

San Francisco Playhouse is currently running "Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really," a production that flips the classic Bram Stoker tale on its head by centering female power and examining the story through a contemporary lens.

The show runs through June 27 at the playhouse's Union Square location on Post Street, with eight performances a week.

About the show

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The production features Susi Damilano as a gender-bent version of the legendary vampire hunter Van Helsing, and Johnny Moreno as a reimagined Dracula.

Both said the play stays true to the spirit of the original Gothic horror story while weaving in sharp social commentary.

"It's truly based on the Bram Stoker Dracula, but the twist is that a couple of characters who are usually men are played by women," Damilano said. "The lens we're looking at Dracula through is the patriarchy and female power."

The script was written in response to the Me Too movement, though the cast said its themes feel just as relevant today.

Damilano noted that comedy plays a key role in delivering the message.

"A lot of times things that are fun or make you laugh open you up so you can actually take in a message," she said. "We like things that you can walk away from and maybe even have a debate or a discussion."

Portrayals and appeal:

Moreno said he approached the role of Dracula by focusing less on the monster and more on how the character operates in modern society.

"He's a charming, rich, toxic man," Moreno said. "We know him as the monster, but who is he behind the scenes? How does he infiltrate society? He's kind of everywhere in some ways — sort of a regular guy, which I think makes him scarier."

Moreno added that the enduring appeal of vampire stories lies in their blend of seduction and danger.

"It's romantic, it's charming, it's all those things — but it's also dangerous," he said. "We don't shy away from the seriousness of this, which is what I love."

What's next:

The production officially opens Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at sfplayhouse.org.