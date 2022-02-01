Suspect in Union Square retail theft arrested by San Francisco police

San Francisco police said they arrested a woman wanted in connection with brazen robberies at Union Square luxury shops in November as well as other alleged crimes.

San Francisco police encountered Maljanae William, an alleged Union Square thief, while responding to a call about an unspecified disturbance on the 1300 block of Mission Street on Thursday around 4:00 a.m.

During their investigation, police found out Williams, 28, was on probation and had three warrants for her arrest, one of which was for allegedly taking part in the Union Square looting.

ALSO: Man killed in Saturday collision remembered as 'highly regarded' member of Bay Area Irish community

Williams was booked into jail on a series of charges, including burglary, vandalism, and possession of a loaded gun, according to police.

SFPD said several arrests were made on the night of the November theft, but several suspects remain outstanding. Anyone with information about the retail theft is urged to contact them as they continue the investigation.

Advertisement

ALSO: Sideshow disturbs usually quiet San Francisco neighborhood