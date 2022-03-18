San Francisco police ask for help locating missing 28-year-old, at-risk man

article

San Francisco police are asking the public's help in locating a missing 28-year-old man, who is considered to be at risk.

Edwin Alexander Serrano was last seen on March 17 at around 3:40 p.m.

Police offered the following description: Latinx male, 5’2" tall, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Serrano was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a blue hood, a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you see this man or have information on his whereabouts, contact police. Be prepared to provide his current location and a clothing description.

