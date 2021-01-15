San Francisco police assist FBI, seize explosive materials from RV park

article

San Francisco police on Friday assisted federal agents with an investigation where chemicals used to make explosives were seized from an RV Park and a resident was detained.

Police said FBI agents were at the scene of Candlestick RV park at the 600 block of Gilman Avenue. SFPD responded to help at 5:11 p.m.

Nearby residents were evacuated after federal agents located the chemicals.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident. The SFPD Explosive Ordnance Unit department is taking over the investigation.

Residents who were evacuated are receiving assistance with temporary shelter, police said.

There were no further details immediately available.

We will update this story as it develops.