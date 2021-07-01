San Francisco police identify 2nd suspect linked to fatal July 2020 shooting of 6-year-old boy

article

Nearly a year after a 6-year-old boy was fatally shot as he watched fireworks from a home in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, police said Thursday that they have identified a second suspect connected to the killing and are asking for the public's assistance.

On July 4, 2020, Jace Young was watching fireworks with his family on Whitfield Court when he was struck by gunfire.

Although the boy was taken to the hospital, he died from his injuries.

The shooting also injured a second victim, police said.

The senseless killing stunned residents and city leaders alike and prompted the San Francisco Police Department to issue a $100,000 reward in the hope that someone would come forward with information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Then, in January, police identified James Harbor, 19, as one of the suspects involved in the fatal shooting.

Harbor has since been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, and assault. He remains in custody.

Police said Thursday that a second suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Deshaune Lumpkin. Officers have obtained a warrant for Lumpkin's arrest on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and conspiracy.

Investigators believe Lumpkin was underage when the shooting happened.

According to police, Lumpkin has ties to the city's Bayview community and investigators are asking that he turn himself in.

Advertisement

Lumpkin is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him is being asked to immediately call 911 and provide a location and clothing and vehicle description. Anyone with information can also call the police department's anonymous 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.







