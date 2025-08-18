Mission District shooting: 1 injured, 2 detained, SFPD say

At least one person was shot and is in life-threatening condition in San Francisco's Mission District on Monday, police say.

Non-fatal shooting

What we know:

The shooting, just before 3 p.m., on the 1900 block of Mission Street between 15th and 16th streets, triggered an alert by the SF Department of Emergency Management. The alert advised residents to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.

SFPD said officers from Mission Station were patrolling the area when the shooting happened.

Police only described the person who was shot as a male victim. They did not indicate if this was an adult or a minor.

Paramedics responding to the scene transported the victim to an area hospital.

Two people detained

Police said two people were immediately detained and are under investigation in connection with this shooting. The police did not call these individuals suspects.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and spotted what looked like as many as 10 evidence markers along the sidewalk that was sectioned off with police tape.

Police did not say what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story.