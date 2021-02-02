San Francisco police investigating shooting in Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Bayview district, officials said.
One person was shot in the area of 3rd Street and Palou Avenue, according to a tweet from San Francisco police commander Raj Vaswani shortly after 10 a.m.
Traffic in the area is being re-routed and MUNI is expected to be impacted.
The shooting comes on the same morning city leaders held a press conference to address recent violence, including a fatal attack on prominent private eye Jack Palladino.
No further information was immediately available.
