San Francisco police investigating fatal Tenderloin shooting

Officers in San Francisco are at the scene of a fatal shooting where at least one person is dead early Monday evening.

San Francisco Police Department Officer Robert Rueca told KTVU officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a shooting at Turk and Mason streets in the city's Tenderloin District.

He said the officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. In an update just before 7 p.m., police said, despite the life-saving efforts of first responders, that the victim was declared dead. No further information about the victim was provided.

Police remain at the scene and are investigating the shooting. It is not clear what led up to the violence. Police said no arrests have been made.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management alerted residents just before 6 p.m. to avoid the area as emergency crews were at the scene.

