San Francisco police officers refuse to march in Pride parade over garment battle

San Francisco police officers said Monday they won't participate in the Pride parade unless they are allowed to wear their uniforms.

Officers from the police department and city's sheriff's office said they want SF Pride to reverse their 2020 decision that requires them to wear civilian clothes instead. They added that "radical inclusivity" is a core city value, and they shouldn't be banned from dressing in uniform.

"This committee would not order the leather community to wear polyester at the parade," the San Francisco Police Officers' Pride Alliance wrote in a statement. "This committee would not order the drag community to wear flannel. But they have told us, peace officers, that if we wear our uniforms, we may not attend."

The officers said they recognize the issues of police hostility are complex, and the modern LGBTQ+ movement was born out of response to issues of the past. But they said the Pride committee has not responded to their efforts to talk through the issue.

"We shared stories of the courage it took to serve as both a peace officer and a member of the LGBTQ+ community," the statement reads. "The board of SF Pride offered only one option: that LGBTQ+ peace officers hang up their uniforms, put them back in the closet, and march in civilian attire."

Suzanne Ford, interim executive director of San Francisco Pride, said she is not swayed.

Ford argued that "there is no equivalence" between the leather community and police officers. Ford also noted that Pride’s board had welcomed law enforcement to wear some other type of outfit to represent their group, such as a T-shirt with an SFPD logo, so long as it wasn’t an official uniform with a badge.

"We didn’t ask anyone to hide, or not to denote who they were," Ford said. "We just did not want full uniforms, out of harm reduction to marginalized members of our community."

Ford also emphasized "radical inclusion," saying she felt the request to modify officers’ garments would still accommodate them, while creating a more hospitable environment for people who feel mistreated by police.

The officers in the Pride Alliance are standing firm though, hoping their refusal to participate in the parade will bring the issue to the public's attention.

"We will not hide from anyone who we are," the police officers said.