SFPD releases bodycam video of shooting that wounded officer

The Brief San Francisco police released new details and body camera footage from a May 31 police shooting that occurred after officers pursued a vehicle linked to two armed robbery suspects. Police said the pursuit ended when the suspects' vehicle crashed near Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue. Investigators say driver Norris Reed III opened fire as he exited the vehicle, prompting officers to return fire. Officer Brittney Taylor and passenger Ariunsanaa Dolgorsuren were injured in the exchange and are recovering. Reed was arrested about 90 minutes later at the Bayshore Navigation Center, where police say he was found with a Glock handgun and a ghost gun.



The San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday released new details about a police shooting that left an officer and a suspect injured.

The shooting happened on May 31 after officers were notified that a pair of armed robbery suspects were headed into the city.

Using automated license plate readers, officers tracked a Toyota the suspects were in and attempted a traffic stop near Mission and 1st streets.

The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit through the city.

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Suspect allegedly opened fire

What we know:

The pursuit ended near Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue when the Toyota crashed.

Officers immediately surrounded the vehicle and ordered the occupants to get out, police said. According to investigators, the driver, identified as Norris Reed III, opened fire as he exited the vehicle. Officers returned fire.

Body-worn camera footage released by the department shows officers repeatedly shouting, "Get out, get out, get out," before a barrage of gunfire erupts.

Officer, passenger wounded

Police said Officer Brittney Taylor and the Toyota's passenger, Ariunsanaa Dolgorsuren, were both struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Both were transported to a hospital for treatment and are recovering, according to police.

Arrest made hours later

Authorities said Reed fled the scene following the shooting.

About 90 minutes later, officers located him sitting on a bench at the Bayshore Navigation Center and arrested him without incident.

Police said Reed was carrying a .40-caliber Glock handgun and a ghost gun when he was taken into custody.

Reed is scheduled to be formally charged July 2.