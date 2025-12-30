San Francisco preparing for NYE celebrations

The Brief San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks display is a rain or shine event. It starts at midnight and lasts 15 minutes. The display involves thousands of pounds of fireworks. Organizers say this will be a complete sensory experience.



Crews in San Francisco are already preparing for a spectacular New Year's Eve celebration.

What we know:

Organizers of this year's fireworks show say this show will be beautiful, rain or shine, but they're saying leave fireworks to the professionals.

Crews took advantage of clear skies to begin loading thousands of pounds of fireworks onto a barge. Pat Dyas from Pyro Spectacular said, rain or shine, it will be a show to remember.

"One way or another, this is going to be a beautiful display," Dyas said. "I encourage people to come out because, even if the cloud deck is a bit low, watching what we've got from the deck of the barge will be beautiful. The soundtrack is excellent."

Show organizers said they've been going over weather reports, and preparing for any wet weather that may roll through San Francisco at showtime. They have ways of protecting the fireworks from any wet weather and they say what better way to welcome in a new year than being surrounded by friends, creating community and sharing something beautiful together.

"You see it, you hear it, you feel it, you smell it," Dyas said. "If you're close enough, you taste it. It's a full sensory experience that you share with all the people around you."

In years past, new years have seen illegal fireworks shows scattered throughout San Francisco and around the Bay Area.

The fire department will have extra crews on hand with 300 gallon tanks ready to respond to any illegal shows or hazards they create.

What they're saying:

"It's best to leave it to the professionals to do what they do," said Elias Mariano from the San Francisco Fire Department. "What we have seen in past years is burn injuries, blast injuries and even death."

With a late night and rain in the forecast, the city's hotels are opening their doors, welcoming visitors to watch the show and stay the night. Alex Bastian from the San Francisco Hotel Council said there are still deals out there for those looking for a relaxing stay in the city. "Not only is it luxurious, it's also the responsible thing to do – a staycation in San Francisco on New Year's Eve," said Bastian.

The official fireworks show in San Francisco starts at midnight and lasts about 15 minutes. Organizers say stick around to the end for an amazing finale, a way to close out 2025, and welcome 2026.

