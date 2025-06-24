San Francisco protesters again clash with ICE agents outside immigration office

Protesters once again clashed with federal agents outside an immigration field office in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The confrontation took place outside a federal immigration office at Sansome and Washington streets in the city’s Financial District.

Unmarked van was reportedly carrying immigrants

Footage from Mission Local shows dozens of protesters gathering around 2 p.m. as an unmarked van, reportedly carrying immigrants, pulls up and reverses into a garage.

The publication said the immigrants had been arrested in Concord that morning and were being transferred.

Behind the van were several unmarked cars escorted by federal police. Protesters tried to block federal agents, including those from ICE and Homeland Security, by physically standing in front of the vehicles. Some protesters threw traffic cones in front of the cars, while some agents used batons to push protesters away.

The incident is the latest skirmish between ICE and protesters in San Francisco.

Two weeks ago, outside an immigration court a few blocks away, several protesters were arrested, leading to the courthouse being closed.