Racist graffiti, noose at San Francisco park tied to dog dispute

Racist graffiti and a noose found at a San Francisco park happened days after a woman was told she could not have her dog in the playground by the head of a youth organization.

The woman vowed to do everything possible to shut down this group, officials said on Friday during a news conference at the park hours after the vile messages had been painted over.

"That disgusting racial slur that was written all over this building does not define who we are as a city," said Maria Su, director of the city's Department of Children, Youth and their Families.

The vandalism at Merced Heights Playground on Shields Street is being investigated as a hate crime and a direct attack on the nonprofit called Youth First.

"This is not tolerated. And it will not be tolerated. We will continue to celebrate Youth First," Su said.

Renard Monroe, Youth First’s founder and executive director, said that someone had spray-painted "N- First" on the building.

"It was destroyed by hate," Monroe said. "The N-word. It said, 'N-word First' because we’re called Youth First, so they were kind of aiming that word toward our program."

Officials believe the vandalism is a direct response to an incident at the park last week when a woman with her toddler daughter and their dog were near the playground, in the upper terrace area, where dogs are not allowed.

When Monroe told the woman to take her dog to the lower terrace of the park, where dogs are allowed, she told him, "No (N-word) is going to tell me where to go," he recounted.

Supervisor Ahsha Safai said, "Then it turned into the N-word. It turned into threats. And the woman said, ‘I am going to make it my job to shut down your organization.’"

Following the threat, state licensing officials visited the park based on an anonymous tip, questioning whether Monroe's operation was a childcare facility when it is actually an after-school program.

"People show up saying the music’s too loud. And then today he (Monroe) shows up and there’s spray paint and a noose hanging on the door," Safai said.

Officials said the incident is a grim reminder that there is still division and hatred, even in a city as diverse as San Francisco.

"Everyone that doesn’t believe that racism is still alive – and still alive in San Francisco – it absolutely is. But guess what? We’re not going to be broken by it," the supervisor said.

While no suspects have been publicly identified, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins assured that once the case reaches her office, "We will do everything to make sure the person or persons responsible for this are held accountable."

Jenkins said, although the messages were abhorrent, the hate beneath the vandalism can’t be ignored.

"We have to bring attention to it, as much as we don’t want to give what this person did attention, San Francisco has to recognize how much work it still needs to do," Jenkins said.

