San Francisco marks 8th wettest fall

All the recent storms are adding up in the record book.

San Francisco has recorded just over 15 inches of rain since Oct. 1, according to the National Weather Service.

This marks the wettest span during the same time period since 1983 when there was 15.7 inches.

The record is 23.77 inches which occurred in 1889.

NWS also announced another record that could be broken as downtown San Francisco has the potential to drop below 40 degrees Tuesday morning.

The last day this occurred was Jan. 6, 2017, when the minimum temperature was 39 degrees.

Advertisement



