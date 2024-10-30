San Francisco responds to Union Square crime with metal barriers

The city of San Francisco is responding to crime in Union Square.

Mayor London Breed announced on Tuesday a plan to prevent cars from ramming into storefronts after police said a group of criminals tried to do just that earlier this week.

Breed said she's partnering with the Union Square Alliance to install barriers in front of stores.

Barriers, like bollards or large heavy trees, would blend in with the essence of Union Square, while also upping its security.

This effort comes after drivers rammed a Lexus on Monday morning into the doors of the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square.

San Francisco also erected similar barriers on Capp and Shotwell streets, but these poles are designed to curb sex trafficking.

"These are challenging times," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance. "These are very strange times, that we have to have these conversations because people are deciding to drive into our businesses, not only here in San Francisco but all over the country. That's odd, that's weird, and it's unfortunate."

The same type of crime happened earlier this month at the Dior store, where suspects walked away with stolen merchandise.

The city is working to install the new security measures as soon as possible.

In addition to the bollards, Union Square has 24/7 police surveillance. The city is also equipped with automated license plate readers and drone technology.