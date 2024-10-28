VIDEO: Car rams Louis Vuitton glass doors in Union Square

A car rammed into the glass doors of a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square neighborhood Monday morning, as seen in a video obtained by KTVU.

The San Francisco Police Department tells KTVU that officers patrolling in the area watched the vehicle collide into the front doors of the business around 4:16 a.m.

Police say multiple suspects left the vehicle and climbed into two other vehicles waiting nearby when they were unable to break down the door. The suspects then fled the scene, with one vehicle heading west on Geary Street and the second heading south on Stockton Street.

Officers learned there was no loss of merchandise in the crash, but significant damage was done to the business.

The video shows a silver Lexus sedan at a standstill in the entryway to the luxury store's front doors on the 200 block of Geary Street. A police officer is also visible on scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

SFPD is asking for anyone who knows about this crime to reach out to 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 to message SFPD.