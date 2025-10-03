Speed cameras shift driver behavior in San Francisco

The Brief San Francisco’s 50 speed cameras have issued 260,000 warnings and fines since August, leading to a 92% drop in speeding at some intersections. Pedestrian advocates say the program is improving safety for drivers, cyclists, and walkers across the city. The cameras have generated more than $500,000 so far, with revenue reinvested into street safety.



Two months after San Francisco began issuing fines from its new speed camera program, city officials say drivers are slowing down.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) rolled out more than 50 cameras at 33 locations in April, targeting areas known for speeding. The cameras issued warnings first, before starting to issue fines in August.

Since then, the cameras have issued about 260,000 warnings and tickets. SFMTA data show significant changes in driver behavior.

"It’s not only anecdotal, but it actually is bearing out in data," said Viktoriya Wise of the SFMTA. "What we are seeing at this specific intersection is a reduction of 92% in how many people are speeding through this area."

Pedestrian advocacy group Walk SF welcomed the results.

"The data is really exciting because we’re seeing just what we hoped would happen and knew would happen, which was that drivers would start really changing their behavior," said Marta Lindsey of Walk SF. "This data is great news."

Advocates say the cameras are making streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike.

Revenue and reinvestment

The cameras can issue fines ranging from $50 to $500. So far, the program has generated more than $500,000.

"What we're collecting from this program goes to actually fund the program first and foremost, and then we are reinvesting what we're getting from this program back into San Francisco streets and to safety," said Wise.

Drivers Respond Quickly

Many drivers have told KTVU that a single warning or citation was enough to change their behavior.

SFMTA data supports that claim, showing that two-thirds of drivers who received a warning or ticket only got one.

For now, the cameras will remain in their current locations, though officials say they could be moved to new spots in the future.