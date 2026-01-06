San Francisco leaders propose expanding corner store curfew to SoMa

The Brief San Francisco Supervisors Matt Dorsey and Bilal Mahmood introduced a proposal to expand the Tenderloin’s overnight retail curfew to the South of Market neighborhood and the Sixth Street corridor. The ordinance is aimed at curbing persistent illegal drug use and late-night violence. San Francisco police say the curfew program was effective in reducing crime in the Tenderloin.



San Francisco officials want to expand an overnight retail curfew to other parts of the city in an effort to curb persistent illegal drug use and late-night violence.

The proposed curfew would apply to late-night shops in the South of Market neighborhood and along Sixth Street, expanding an existing restriction in the Tenderloin, where the police department has seen improvements in drug activity.

What we know:

The new ordinance was introduced by Supervisors Matt Dorsey and Bilal Mahmood.

"What we need is a period for the neighborhood to cool off and to make a less welcoming environment for overnight bad behavior," Dorsey said.

The proposal calls for an 18-month pilot program requiring certain retail businesses to close between midnight and 5 a.m. The curfew would apply only to stores without liquor licenses, allowing bars and nightclubs to remain open until 2 a.m.



Dorsey acknowledges ‘band-aid’ won't fix crime

"This is a Band-Aid, but Band-Aids can help," Dorsey said. "I appreciate the businesses that I’m asking to make a sacrifice for this."

Dorsey said the measure would also improve safety for shop workers, referencing the October stabbing of the owner of Shawarma Azmi on 6th Street. The owner survived the attack, which was captured on surveillance video, and the suspect was believed to be involved in drug activity.

What they're saying:

Some business owners have raised concerns about the proposal. Hassan Manea, who operates three stores in the city, including ICU Market on 6th Street and another in the Tenderloin, said he understands the intent but believes the ordinance is unfair.

"It will help clean the streets outside, but it is not good for us," Manea said.

He said his business struggled financially when a Tenderloin curfew forced shorter hours.

"You’d be surprised what the two hours can do," Manea said. "If they’re going to ask us to sacrifice, I wish they could help us back."

SFPD reports drop in crime

Dorsey cited San Francisco police data showing the Tenderloin program contributed to reduced crimes and calls for service due to fewer street gatherings.

"There was an academic study that was done that found that it actually reduced drug-related lawlessness by 56% without displacing it to other parts of the city where there's adjacent neighborhoods," Dorsey said.

Dorsey said in response to cooperation from the businesses, the city will commit to cracking down on the illegal drug market and cleaning up the streets.

What's next:

The proposal is scheduled for a committee hearing on Jan. 22. If approved, the earliest the expanded curfew could take effect would be early spring.