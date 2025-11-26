San Francisco supervisor proposes expansion of late-night store curfew
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is planning to introduce legislation to expand the city's existing curfew on certain businesses to convenience stores in his district, according to the San Francisco Standard.
What we know:
Supervisor Dorsey is proposing an 18-month pilot program that would enforce late-night closing times on additional businesses.
The existing curfew requires some liquor stores, smoke shops, and markets in the Tenderloin area to close between midnight and 5 a.m.
The new legislation would extend this curfew to cover convenience stores.
The proposed curfew would specifically not apply to bars or to restaurants.
What's next:
Supervisor Dorsey plans to formally introduce the legislation to enact this 18-month pilot program to expand the curfew on corner stores and similar businesses in District 6.
The Source: This article detailing the proposed expansion of the curfew comes directly from the San Francisco Standard, which is the media outlet that broke the news regarding District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey's plans to introduce the new legislation. The specifics of the current curfew and the proposed 18-month pilot program were provided based on this report.