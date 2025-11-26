San Francisco supervisor proposes expansion of late-night store curfew

The Brief San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey plans to introduce legislation to expand the city's existing store curfew. The current curfew requires some liquor stores and smoke shops in the Tenderloin to close between midnight and 5 a.m. The proposed expansion would create an 18-month pilot program applying the same overnight closing hours to convenience stores in his district.



San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is planning to introduce legislation to expand the city's existing curfew on certain businesses to convenience stores in his district, according to the San Francisco Standard.

What we know:

Supervisor Dorsey is proposing an 18-month pilot program that would enforce late-night closing times on additional businesses.

The existing curfew requires some liquor stores, smoke shops, and markets in the Tenderloin area to close between midnight and 5 a.m.

The new legislation would extend this curfew to cover convenience stores.

The proposed curfew would specifically not apply to bars or to restaurants.

What's next:

Supervisor Dorsey plans to formally introduce the legislation to enact this 18-month pilot program to expand the curfew on corner stores and similar businesses in District 6.