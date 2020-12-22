San Francisco supervisor wants more transparency over business shutdowns

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney wants to make it easier for all of us to understand why some businesses are shutdown during the pandemic.



Haney said many are confused by why businesses are being given different public health orders at different times.

For example, some restaurants are allowed to have outdoor dining and then are shut down when the number of infections increases.

But there are no major studies to show evidence outdoor dining has helped spread the coronavirus.

He says there needs to be more transparency in what information is used to trigger shutdowns.