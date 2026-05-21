San Francisco Symphony appoints Elim Chan as first female music director

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The Brief The San Francisco Symphony announced on Thursday Elim Chan will serve as the first female music director in the orchestra’s history. She starts in September 2027 and will lead the orchestra in a minimum of 10 weeks of programming. Chan will be conducting the Orchestra on June 5 and 6 in a program alongside several artists.



The San Francisco Symphony announced on Thursday that they chose Elim Chan as the first female music director in the orchestra’s 115-year history.

She starts in September 2027 and will lead the orchestra in a minimum of 10 weeks of programming.

Before Chan

Former directors:

Her predecessor, Esa-Pekka Salonen, ended his tenure in 2025.

Before Salonen, the Symphony was directed by the late Michael Tilson Thomas, who was in that position from 1995-2020. He was a visionary in music who also broke barriers, being one of the first prominent and openly gay conductors.

Who is Elim Chan?

Dig deeper:

"She does not simply program new music—she lives inside it," Symphony Chief Executive Officer Matthew Spivey said in a statement. "[...] She brings the strength, empathy, and intellectual rigor that orchestral leadership demands today."

The San Francisco Symphony is looking forward to collaborating with her and believes that her appointment ushers in a new beginning.

Chan was born in Hong Kong, but studied at Smith College in Massachusetts and the University of Michigan, according to her biography.

Since then, she’s had an extensive musical career and established precedents. In 2014, she became the first woman to win the Donatella Flick Conducting Competition in England, and later served as an assistant conductor at the London Symphony Orchestra.

"San Francisco has always thrived on bold vision and reinvention," said San Francisco Symphony Board of Governors Chair Priscilla B. Geslin in a statement. "And in Elim Chan we have exactly the Music Director this moment calls for."

What's next:

Chan will be conducting the Orchestra on June 5 and 6 in a program alongside several artists, and following the performance will be a post-concert welcome celebration.