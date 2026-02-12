Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco tech company debuts laundry-folding robot

Published  February 12, 2026 8:41pm PST
San Francisco company debuts laundry-folding robot

The Brief

    • The laundry-folding robot is shipping to customers in San Francisco only.
    • SF-based robotics company Weave debuted the 'Isaac O' robot. It costs $7,999.
    • The robot does not have the capacity to fold large blankets and bed sheets 

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco company is taking orders for a household robot that specializes in folding laundry. 

Robot does human chore 

What we know:

Weave Robotics said its robot will save users hours of time spent sorting and folding their wash. 

While it's capable of pairing up socks and can fold most clothing, towels and pillow cases, the company admits it can't yet fold large blankets or bedsheets. 

If you're interested in ordering an ‘Isaac O’ robot, it will set you back about $8,000, or you can get a $450 a month subscription. 

Innovated in the Bay, and so far, for the Bay

The machine is currently only being shipped to the Bay Area with deliveries starting this month. 

The company posted a video to social media with some of the first customers' testimonials about how the robot saved them time. 

Weave said the robot can be installed in an afternoon, and it can fold a load of laundry in about 30 to 90 minutes. 

The product takes up about a 6' x 5' space and requires a stable internet connection. 

