Trial in brutal San Francisco shoving death of 'Grandpa Vicha' winds down

The Brief The trial of Antoine Watson for the 2021 death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee is nearing its end, with the jury expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday following the conclusion of closing arguments. Prosecutors allege Watson recklessly targeted Ratanapakdee out of anger over a stalled car, while the defense argues the defendant was in a state of extreme emotional distress. Ratanapakdee’s family gathered outside the Hall of Justice to express hope for a murder conviction, though they voiced concerns regarding the judge’s evenhandedness during the monthlong trial.



Attorneys are wrapping up closing arguments in the high-profile trial of a man accused of killing an elderly San Francisco man five years ago in a brazen attack.

Closing arguments for the trial of Antoine Watson continued Tuesday, beginning with Judge Linda Colfax reading jury instructions. Watson faces charges of murder, elder abuse, and assault in connection with the 2021 death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee.

The attack, captured on a neighbor’s security camera, shows Ratanapakdee being violently shoved to the ground.

Defense cites emotional distress

The defense does not dispute that Watson shoved Ratanapakdee. Instead, attorneys argued the then-19-year-old defendant was experiencing extreme emotional distress following a family argument and a car crash. They contended Watson "snapped" when his car would not start that January morning.

The defense further argued that the prosecution failed to meet the burden of proof for a premeditated killing, suggesting that childhood trauma may have contributed to Watson's actions.

Prosecutors allege defendant acted recklessly

Prosecutors described Watson’s actions as reckless and deliberate. During their closing argument, they said the defendant was "angry that his car wouldn't start, and he spotted a target for his anger."

Family glad case nearing end

Outside the Hall of Justice, the victim's family, who affectionately called him "Grandpa Vicha," gathered on the court steps. While they are gratified that the case is nearing a conclusion, they voiced concerns that the judge has not been evenhanded during the proceedings.

"I've been here one month for the trial," said Monthanus Ratanapakdee, the victim's daughter. "It has been traumatizing for my family."

The victim’s son-in-law, Eric Lawson, added: "We really hope the jury can see through all the court procedures and know what happened with grandpa was a horrible, awful murder."

Closing arguments are expected to resume on Wednesday, followed by jury deliberations.