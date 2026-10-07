Warfield shooting: San Francisco woman arrested in security guard’s killing

The Brief San Francisco police arrested Shakia Vanderbilt on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting of security guard Ulysses Davis outside the Warfield Theatre. Davis’ family said he was escorting a woman from the theater when she allegedly shot him in the back. Police are investigating whether the event had the proper permits.



San Francisco police arrested a woman on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting of a security guard outside the Warfield Theatre.

Shakia Vanderbilt was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of Ulysses Davis, police said. Authorities identified Vanderbilt as 42 years old, while online jail records list her age as 32. Police have not explained the discrepancy.

Security guard killed outside Warfield

What we know:

Davis, 47, was working security at the theater after an event for the reality TV show "Baddies" ended around midnight Saturday.

Davis, known to friends and family as "Bear," was helping escort a "rowdy" woman from the theater near Market and Taylor streets at about 1 a.m. when the woman allegedly shot him in the back, according to Terrance Cooper, Davis’ brother-in-law.

Davis’ wife and two of his six children witnessed the shooting, Cooper said.

Davis grew up in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood and was always willing to help those around him, loved ones said.

"Bear would give you the shirt off his back," Cooper said. "If you ever called him and you needed him, he was always there."

Police investigate event permits

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting. They are also investigating whether the venue had the proper permits for the event, said San Francisco police spokesman Robert Rueca.

"We understand that there was an event that was occurring," Rueca said. "Part of our investigation is to make sure that business was allowed to hold that event, if they do have the proper permits and were operating it according to the permit restrictions."

Lemmuel Plummer, CEO of Zeus Network, which produces "Baddies," has not responded to a request for comment. The Warfield also has not responded.