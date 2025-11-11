The National Weather Service warned that an atmospheric river is expected to bring strong winds, moderate to heavy rain, and a small chance of thunderstorms across the Bay Area beginning late Wednesday and lasting through Thursday.

In an advisory Tuesday, forecasters said widespread wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph are likely, with stronger gusts possibly exceeding 60 mph along the coast, mountain ridges, and passes.

The weather service issued a High Wind Warning for some coastal areas north of the Golden Gate, where gusts may reach 65 mph, making travel difficult for high-profile vehicles and possibly downing trees or power lines.

Most of the Bay Area is expected to receive between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain, while the North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, and Santa Lucia Range could see 2 to 3 inches. The heaviest rainfall is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday, with minor flooding possible in low-lying and urban areas.

There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms from Wednesday night through Thursday evening, particularly up to 25% over the Central Coast on Thursday morning. Storms could produce brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.

Winds are projected to weaken by late Thursday, with light rain lingering into Friday. Breaking waves up to 20 feet and strong rip currents are also expected along coastal areas, prompting a beach hazard warning for Friday.

The weather service said another weaker storm system could bring light rain late this weekend into next week.