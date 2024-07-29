San Francisco residents diagnosed with substance-use disorders might soon have a new cash incentive to stay sober.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey and Mayor London Breed announced a drug treatment and recovery initiative on Monday.

The proposal, called "Cash Not Drugs," would create a voluntary sobriety incentive for eligible residents on public assistance, offering up to $100 a week for those who test negative for illicit drugs.

Featured article

Dorsey, who is recovering from addiction and alcoholism, sees the program as providing tangible rewards by reinforcing positive behaviors.

Only residents who receive assistance from San Francisco County's Adult Assistance Program, or CAP, and who have been screened or diagnosed with substance abuse disorders and referred to treatment are eligible.

"Contingency management has been researched and studied for decades, and it is considered 'one of the most effective behavioral interventions for initiating and maintaining abstinence from drugs," said Dorsey.

He plans to introduce the legislation on Tuesday at the board of supervisors meeting.