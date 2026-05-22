Murder charges filed in 2024 killing of wheelchair-bound man in Mission District

The Brief San Francisco prosecutors charged 28-year-old Darryon Harry Chun with murder and weapons offenses in the 2024 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Keith Albert in the Mission District. Authorities said surveillance video showed Chun pulling a gun while exchanging words with the victim near 20th and Shotwell streets before allegedly gunning down Albert, who was in a wheelchair. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said prosecutors waited to file charges until they believed they had enough evidence to overcome potential defenses, including possible self-defense claims.



A man accused of fatally shooting a wheelchair-bound man in San Francisco’s Mission District nearly two years ago has been charged with murder, authorities said Friday.

Darryon Harry Chun, 28, is charged in the 2024 killing of 32-year-old Keith Albert following an argument, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Chun also faces weapons charges.

Words exchanged

What we know:

The shooting happened on August 4, 2024, at around 5 a.m. near 20th and Shotwell streets.

Authorities said surveillance video showed two men, including Albert, approaching Chun before words were exchanged, though it's unclear what was said. Prosecutors said Chun pulled out a gun and pointed it at the pair. One of the men ran away, while Albert, who used a wheelchair, attempted to roll away but was unable to flee.

According to authorities, the video allegedly shows Chun rapidly approaching Albert before an out-of-frame gunshot is heard.

KTVU has not reviewed the video.

Arrest and investigation

Dig deeper:

Authorities identified Chun as a suspect in the case, and he was arrested in January.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said during a Friday news conference that prosecutors delayed filing charges to ensure they had enough evidence to secure a conviction and address any possible defenses that could be raised in court, including potential claims of self-defense.

"This is a lesson to those who commit crimes like this in our city," Jenkins said. "No matter how much time passes from the time of the crime, we are a law enforcement community that is dedicated to making sure that we hold those responsible."