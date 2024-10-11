San Francisco Zoo unsafe for visitors and animals, according to scathing report

A new report is slamming the San Francisco, calling it unsafe for visitors and animals.

The San Francisco Animal Control and Welfare Commission released a report with a list of complaints, including rundown exhibits, and zoo animals with no running water or protection from the elements.

"Many of the zoo's enclosures are extremely outdated and fail to meet the criteria outlined above from an animal welfare perspective," part of the report states. "Parts of the zoo are best described as dilapidated. It looks like an institution that needs a comprehensive strategic re-design plan to modernize the habitats."

The commission, an advisory body to the city, voted unanimously Thursday night to support the recommendations in the report, which called for an audit of the zoo by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The zoo is owned by the city but run by the nonprofit San Francisco Zoological Society.

The Chronicle reported that Zoo CEO Tanya Peterson and board chair Melinda Dunn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

