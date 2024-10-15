San Francisco's Metreon is for sale: reports

article

San Francisco's Metreon, anchored by Target and AMC movie theater, is reportedly for sale.

The complex, at 312,592 square feet, is more than 90% leased, according to the Chronicle. Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is the commercial realty company that listed the property. Their listing says the building represents a "generational opportunity" to own an "iconic urban retail asset."

The San Francisco Business Times first reported the complex is for sale.

The building on 4th and Mission, next to Yerba Buena Gardens opened in 1999 and was last sold in 2012, according to the paper.

The Metreon includes City View at Metreon, a 31,000 square foot event space with a sizable terrace. The space has been home to the San Francisco Zine Fest in recent years.

Target and AMC reportedly contribute to 61% of the Metreon's total income.