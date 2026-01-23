San Francisco's North Beach debuts pizza-box trash cans to cut down on clutter

The Brief 2 new garbage bins debuted in San Francisco's North Beach on Friday. The bins are part of a partnership with Recology and are specially-designed to accommodate pizza boxes. The neighborhood is considered one of the country's pizza capitals and pizza box refuse has been a long-standing problem.



An innovative new garbage can aims to take a big bite out of pizza trash in San Francisco.

Innovative waste solution

What we know:

Many consider North Beach one of the country's pizza capitals. But with all that delicious pie comes a lot of pizza boxes.

Many end up on the ground and in and around Washington Square Park or jammed into round trash cans that are just too small.

So Supervisor Danny Sauter, who represents District 3, which includes the North Beach neighborhood, teamed with Recology on a creative waste-disposal solution.

They designed a new square garbage can, specifically designed to accommodate pizza boxes.

Two new receptacles were unveiled on Friday at Union and Stockton streets as well as Union and Filbert streets.

A long-standing problem

Residents say they're glad to see a solution to this longstanding problem.

"Yeah, you see the pizza boxes stacked up by the trash can and the poor park workers have to come and haul them away," said Susan Garfield.

Supervisor Sauter talked about the research that went into creating these pizza-box receptacles.

"Our team actually went out to every single pizza shop in the neighborhood and we got every box of theirs to figure out the designs to make sure that they would all fit in here," said Sup. Sauter.

"We are proud of our streets and our parks and our sidewalks, so this helps us shine in the best way possible," said Blair Helsing, president of North Beach Neighbors.

We're told a San Francisco artist helped with the design as well. Sauter said this pizza-box pilot program could be expanded to other neighborhoods could be expanded to other neighborhoods across the city.

