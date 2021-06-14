San Francisco's Summer Together program aims to get students back on track

It's mid-June but for some students in San Francisco, Monday is the first day back to school. KTVU toured one of the city's Summer Together programs, the mayor says is aimed at getting students back on track after a rough year.

From the outside, this summer online payment processing platform, Stripe, may look like a typical tech company, but inside, the company is working with the city to convert part of its office space into a summer high-school hub campus, part of the city's Summer Together initiative.

Educators say when students showed up for the first morning, they got to work right away. "In the mornings from about 8 a.m. to about 1 p.m. we're in summer school classes," said Eileen Young from Young Community Developers. "So, students are on computers. They're signed in for their classes. We have academic coaches on site who assist students who need any extra support."

Mayor London Breed was on hand, touring the facility, she says the aim of the program is to help make up for lost time and lost educational opportunities due to COVID-19.

"They have instructors, they have counselors and peer support. So they're going to have a great summer, and the summer is really about getting them ready for school in the Fall," said Mayor Breed.

Some teens say they need educators and city leaders to hear their concerns over the very real obstacles students have faced over this last year, from sexual assaults to homelessness.

"Not a lot of adults really take in what youth have been through," said Ruby Garcia a John O'Connell High School Student. "I also think another issue that has impacted all youth throughout Zoom has been mental health issues."

The students at that program are still attending school online. But, with the critical element of having adult educators available to monitor their progress and help out when needed.

Some of those attending saying this program will help them catch up. "It was a bit hard for me for the first semester," said Harrick Luu a Washington High School Student. "I didn't catch up as quickly as some people. But, this learning program, I guess, is helping me make up some of my credits."

The mayor says the program is just one step toward a return to in-person instruction for all students next academic school year. "Well, we all have a lot of questions, and we're working with our School Board to get those questions answered," said Mayor Breed. "According to our superintendent, schools will open fully in the fall.

In all 26,000, almost half of San Francisco's student body is enrolled in Summer Together programs.