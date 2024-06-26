Expand / Collapse search

San Jose arson suspect linked to 9 fires, officials say

Published  June 26, 2024 5:22pm PDT
San Jose
Multiple fires erupted in San Jose on Tuesday and police said a man in his 20s was arrested and charged with suspicion of arson. This, after officers found fire-starting materials on his possession.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An alleged arsonist who was arrested in San Jose this week has been linked to as many as nine fires from BART's Berryessa Fire to a fire in Watson Park, officials say. 

The unnamed suspect, a man in his 20s, was taken into custody and charged on Tuesday after lighting one fire and was then caught trying to light another.  

Multiple fires erupted on Tuesday, including three small fires at Watson Park near the Taylor Street over crossing at US Highway 101. The fire that erupted scorched the same area that had previously burned. A San Jose Fire Department captain said there were concerns about the safety of nearby homeless encampments. 

Fire near Watson Park in San Jose. Photo courtesy San Jose Fire Department. June 25, 2024. 

Investigators with the San Jose Fire Dept. said another fire on Tuesday near the Berryessa BART station, was the seventh such incident in nine days. Firefighters had suspected the incidents were related. 

And on June 16, a three-acre grass fire started at Oakland Road near Highway 101. Days later, on June 22, another vegetation fire burned at Alum Rock Ave. near Highway 101.

Officials did not provide details on the suspect's arraignment. 

