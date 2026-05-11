San Jose to turn downtown into 39-day World Cup watch party

The Brief The World Cup features 104 matches over 39 days Only six matches will be played in the Bay Area, but fan zones are being established throughout the region. The largest fan zone, at San Pedro Square in San Jose, will show every match and is sponsored by the San Jose Earthquakes.



While only six World Cup matches will be played in the Bay Area, viewing parties and fan zones are popping up across the region. The largest, hosted by the San Jose Earthquakes, will transform San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose into a central hub for soccer fans.

San Jose fan zone plans

What we know:

The World Cup is being hosted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico this year. Regardless of which team fans support or when matches begin, every game will be broadcast live at San Pedro Square.

Organizers expect the event to surpass previous local celebrations. They point to the success of the San Pedro Square fan zone during Super Bowl 60 earlier this year as a benchmark, noting the World Cup experience could be even larger.

The Earthquakes are sponsoring a 39-day fan experience, featuring all 104 World Cup matches on large screens.

"Our goal is to have a party that lasts all summer long," said Jared Shawlee, president of the Earthquakes. "For 39 days, we are shutting down San Pedro Square. The Quakes are bringing in two giant screens, the largest of which is nearly 500 square feet. It will be set up for the entire duration."

Impact on downtown businesses

Local perspective:

Shawlee said the World Cup, last hosted in the U.S. in 1994, is a major moment for both soccer and San Jose. He compared the monthlong tournament to "six Super Bowls," suggesting its cumulative impact could exceed that of a single championship game.

San Pedro Square has hosted international soccer viewing events before, including during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, those matches often aired overnight because of the time difference. This year, the square is being promoted as a "Soccer Celebration Headquarters."

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Local business owners say they are prepared for the influx of visitors.

"Downtown San Jose is an event-driven location with conventions and sporting events," said Randy Musterer of Sushi Confidential. "We are used to high-volume events. We are welcoming this with open arms."

Unlike the Super Bowl, which lasts one day, the steady schedule of World Cup matches allows businesses to adjust to demand over time. Musterer expects a rotating crowd as different teams advance through the tournament.

Fan zones across the Bay Area

What you can do:

For those unable to attend events in San Jose, the Bay Area Host Committee has set up several official fan zones across the region:

San Francisco: Thrive City at Chase Center, China Basin Park at Mission Rock and Pier 39

East Bay: Raimondi Park in Oakland and the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton

Peninsula: Courthouse Square in Redwood City and Central Park in San Mateo

"We are looking forward to having the community out and using this moment to really grow the sport of soccer," Shawlee said.

Organized fan events will take place from Santa Rosa to Santa Cruz. Events at San Pedro Square are free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance.

More information is available here.