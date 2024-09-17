San Jose fire: Businesses and residents shelter-in-place from vegetation fire

Businesses and residents near a San Jose vegetation fire are being told to shelter-in-place on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

The San Jose Fire Department described the fire as large near Tully Road and northbound Highway 101. It was first reported at 3:20 p.m.

Traffic is impacted. Drivers looking to use Tully Road were told to find alternate routes. The road is shutdown in both directions as heavy smoke drifts south. Residents south of the fire are being asked to close their doors and windows.