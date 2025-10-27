An investigation is underway after a driver collided head-on with another driver in a San Jose neighborhood over the weekend, killing the woman driving the other car.

According to police, a white 2018 GMC Denali was driving eastbound on Foxworthy Avenue near Jarvis Avenue on Saturday around 2:35 p.m. when the driver tried to pass a 2018 Subaru Forrester.

While trying to pass, the GMC collided with the Subaru, and moved into the opposite lane of traffic, before hitting a blue Honda CRV head-on.

The woman driving the Honda died at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Video of the fiery crash shows the white GMC pushing the blue Honda down the street, before the GMC's front hood caught fire.

After the crash, the blue Honda is seen upside down on the front lawn of a house.

Video of the aftermath shows smoke coming from the white GMC as authorities respond to the scene.

Police have not publicly identified the driver of the Honda who was killed in the crash.

The driver of the GMC was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, police say.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

The scene on Foxworthy and Jarvis avenues in San Jose after a deadly head-on crash involving three cars on Oct. 25, 2025. (Photo: Charmian Li)

