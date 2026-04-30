San Jose high school first in nation to pilot new AP financial literacy courses

The Brief Silver Creek High School in San Jose is among the first in the country to field test the College Board’s new AP Career Kickstart program. The initiative features two new courses, AP Business and Personal Finance and AP Cybersecurity, which offer students both college credit and employer-endorsed credentials. The program aims to bridge a critical workforce readiness gap, as a recent study found 84% of hiring managers believe high schoolers are currently unprepared for the professional world.



A San Jose high school is taking a leading role in redefining vocational education as one of the first schools in the nation to pilot a new suite of Advanced Placement courses focused on real-world financial and professional skills.

Closing workforce readiness gap

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The East Side Union High School District has partnered with the College Board to launch the AP Career Kickstart program. The initiative currently features two primary courses: AP Business and Personal Finance and AP Cybersecurity. Unlike traditional AP classes that focus primarily on academic theory, these courses are designed to blend academic rigor with practical professional skills, allowing students to earn college credit alongside industry-recognized credentials.

Students at Silver Creek High School will be among the first to test the program out. which arrives at a time of growing concern regarding student readiness for the modern economy. According to "The New Hire Readiness Report 2025," a study conducted with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 84% of hiring managers say most high school students are not prepared to enter the workforce. Furthermore, 96% of those managers identified financial literacy as an essential skill for young professionals.

"Every day I hear, 'How are we going to use this in the real world?'" said Jeff Smith, a teacher at Silver Creek High School. "Everything that we teach [in this program] has real-world applications."

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Student innovation

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Students involved in the field test are already seeing tangible results. Senior Ethan Nguyen has used the curriculum to work with multiple businesses on website and mobile application development. Another student, Celina Tran, developed a financial literacy app called "Revenue," which uses a gamified experience to teach teens money management. That work has already earned both statewide and national awards.

"It creates just a generous amount of pride in seeing the kids apply what they’re learning," said Imani Butler, a business design and technology teacher at the school. Butler noted that the curriculum addresses a long-standing gap in secondary education, adding that many adults often wish such practical financial training had been available during their own school years.

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National expansion

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The AP Career Kickstart courses will be available to students nationwide over the next year. Parents and students interested in the program are encouraged to visit the College Board website for more details on local availability.