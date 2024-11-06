San Jose hit-and-run suspect arrested, booked for murder

article

Authorities have arrested a San Jose resident accused of a hit-and-run, resulting in the city's 27th homicide for 2024 on Wednesday.

Edward Herrera is accused of striking a pedestrian in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road around 5 a.m. Monday. When police officers arrived, they found an unconscious and not breathing man pinned under a minivan.

Police said their investigation determined that Herrera knew the victim and that the collision was intentional. Police arrested Herrera the same day in San Jose and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

A motive for the crash wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-5283.