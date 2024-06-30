San Jose man arrested for 2 failed bank robberies

article

One San Jose man went home with only the pennies in his pocket after he failed to rob two banks back in May. Now, he's been arrested.

Police allege Kiet Vu entered a bank where he approached the teller with a handwritten note demanding money. The teller refused to give Vu any money and he left the bank. Two days later, Vu attempted another robbery at a different bank; this time telling the teller he had a firearm on the note.

The teller also refused to give Vu money and he left before police arrived.

Kiet Vu of San Jose. Alleged to have attempted to rob at least two banks in San Jose.

Police said the attempts occurred at banks in the 1700 block of Story Road shortly before 5 p.m. on May 14 and the 1100 block of South King Road around 1:10 p.m. on May 16.

An investigation by SJPD's robbery unit found Vu as a suspect, and he was arrested at his home on June 19. Vu was booked into the Santa Clara County Mail Jail for attempted armed robbery.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Det. Perez with the San Jose Police Department Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166 or at 4624@sanjoseca.gov