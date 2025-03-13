San Jose man arrested years later for 2013 homicide

article

A man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in San Jose who fled to Mexico has been arrested and charged with murder, the San Jose Police Department shared earlier this week.

Juan Ramirez is accused of stabbing a woman to death in the 900 block of North First Street. On March 22, 2013, officers responded to the scene where they found the woman with stab wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Ramirez was identified as a suspect, but according to officials, he fled to Mexico and his whereabouts were unknown until last year.

On July 16, 2024, INTERPOL apprehended Ramirez and took him into custody in Mexico waiting for extradition to the U.S., officials said. And on Friday, Ramirez was brought back to San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

The 37-year-old remains in custody without bail.

"The San José Police Department will pursue all suspects who flee from justice, especially someone as violent and dangerous as Juan Ramirez," San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph said.

"Our victim passed away twelve years ago, but she was never forgotten…Now we have Suspect Ramirez back in San José, ready to be held accountable for this atrocious killing," Joseph added.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim in the killing. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are also unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Lt. Barg with the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 3640@sanjoseca.gov. or at (408) 277-5283.