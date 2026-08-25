San Jose officer injured in shooting, police say

The Brief A San Jose police officer was injured in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officials did not immediately provide details regarding the officer's condition or the nature of the incident. The injured officer was transported to Valley Medical for treatment following the incident.



A San Jose police officer was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, police say.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened at Lick Avenue and Goodyear Street at 12:31 p.m.

The officer was transported to a local hospital, but there are no details on the officer's condition.

Mayor Matt Mahan’s office said he was headed to the hospital this evening to check on the injured officer. They did not provide any further details. The officer was taken to Valley Medical.

Aerial footage from SkyFOX showed several San Jose police officers in the area.

Police said on social media that this is an active and ongoing investigation and that they would share more information as it becomes available.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led to the officer being shot. We do not have any potential suspect information.