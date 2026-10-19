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San Jose officer injured during traffic stop leading to police shooting

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose
Published October 19, 2026 11:44 AM PDT
Published October 19, 2026 11:44 AM PDT
San Jose police officer injured during overnight traffic stop
San Jose police officer injured during overnight traffic stop

San Jose police officer injured during overnight traffic stop

An investigation is underway in San Jose after an officer was injured during a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. Monday near North 21st Street and Santa Clara Street. Police say a second officer fired a weapon during the incident, though it's unclear if anyone was struck by the gunfire. 

The Brief

    • A San Jose police officer was injured during a traffic stop early Monday near North 21st and Santa Clara streets.
    • A second officer fired a gun during the incident, prompting a police shooting, authorities said.
    • The stopped vehicle fled and was later found near Lucretia Avenue and Tully Road.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose police officer was injured early Monday during a traffic stop that led another officer to fire a gun, authorities said.

Officers were conducting a vehicle enforcement stop around 2:54 a.m. near North 21st and Santa Clara streets, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police said the incident resulted in one officer being injured and a second officer discharging a firearm, prompting a police shooting. The stopped vehicle immediately fled the scene.

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Possible associated vehicle located

What's next:

Shortly afterward, officers found the vehicle near Lucretia Avenue and Tully Road.

The extent of the officer’s injuries and how they occurred remained unclear.

Police were expected to provide additional details.

The Source: The information in this story obtains information from the San Jose Police Department.,

San JoseCrime and Public Safety