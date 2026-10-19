San Jose officer injured during traffic stop leading to police shooting

The Brief A San Jose police officer was injured during a traffic stop early Monday near North 21st and Santa Clara streets. A second officer fired a gun during the incident, prompting a police shooting, authorities said. The stopped vehicle fled and was later found near Lucretia Avenue and Tully Road.



A San Jose police officer was injured early Monday during a traffic stop that led another officer to fire a gun, authorities said.

Officers were conducting a vehicle enforcement stop around 2:54 a.m. near North 21st and Santa Clara streets, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police said the incident resulted in one officer being injured and a second officer discharging a firearm, prompting a police shooting. The stopped vehicle immediately fled the scene.

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Shortly afterward, officers found the vehicle near Lucretia Avenue and Tully Road.

The extent of the officer’s injuries and how they occurred remained unclear.

Police were expected to provide additional details.